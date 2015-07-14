Julia Shaklee Sammons, MD, MSCE

Julia Shaklee Sammons, MD, MSCE

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Hospital epidemiologist and Medical Director of the Department of Infection Prevention and Control

Expertise: Infectious DiseasesPediatrics

Julia Shaklee Sammons, MD, MSCE, is the Hospital epidemiologist and Medical Director of the Department of Infection Prevention and Control at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Areas of Expertise: Prevention of healthcare-associated infections, Epidemiology of pediatric C. difficile infection, Change management and implementation of quality improvement initiatives

Medical School
MD - Vanderbilt University School of Medicine 

Internship
Pediatrics - The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA

Residency
Pediatrics - The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA

Fellowship
Pediatric Infectious Diseases - The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA

Board Certification
Pediatric Infectious Diseases
Pediatrics

Graduate Degree
Master of Science in Clinical Epidemiology (MSCE) - University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA

“We focus on hand hygiene and other infection control measures. Not coming to work when you’re sick is part of this.”

- https://www.phillymag.com/be-well-philly/2015/07/14/how-often-doctors-work-while-sick/

