Julia Shaklee Sammons, MD, MSCE, is the Hospital epidemiologist and Medical Director of the Department of Infection Prevention and Control at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Areas of Expertise: Prevention of healthcare-associated infections, Epidemiology of pediatric C. difficile infection, Change management and implementation of quality improvement initiatives Medical School MD - Vanderbilt University School of Medicine Internship Pediatrics - The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA Residency Pediatrics - The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA Fellowship Pediatric Infectious Diseases - The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA Board Certification Pediatric Infectious Diseases Pediatrics Graduate Degree Master of Science in Clinical Epidemiology (MSCE) - University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA