Julia Ticona is an assistant professor at the Annenberg School for Communication, where her research investigates the ways that digital communication technologies shape the meaning and dignity of precarious work. She uses qualitative methods to examine the role of mobile phones, algorithmic labor platforms, and data-intensive management systems in the construction of identity and inequality for low-wage workers. She also collaborated on an amicus brief on behalf of Data & Society for Carpenter vs. U.S. before the U.S. Supreme Court. Her book, about the “digital hustles” of high and low-status freelancers in the gig economy, is under contract with Oxford University Press. Previously, she was a postdoctoral scholar at the Data & Society Research Institute and is now a Faculty Affiliate. She is also an Associate Fellow at the Institute for Advanced Studies in Culture. She received her Ph.D. in Sociology from the University of Virginia, where she was a member of the Society of Fellows, and her B.A. from Wellesley College. You can find her work in New Media & Society, Information, Communication, and Society, as well as Wired, FastCompany, and Slate.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Trusted strangers: Cultural entrepreneurship on domestic work platforms in the on-demand economy
|
92
|
2018
|
Beyond Disruption: How Tech Shapes Labor Across Domestic Work & Ridehailing
|
60
|
2018
|
Strategies of control: workers’ use of ICTs to shape knowledge and service work
|
26
|
2015
|
The Relationship of Morals and Markets Today: A Review of Recent Scholarship on the Culture of Economic Life
|
5
|
2016
|
How Domestic Workers Wager Safety in the Platform Economy
|
4
|
2018
|
Essential and Untrusted
|
3
|
2020
|
Supreme Court must understand: cell phones arent optional
|
3
|
2017
|
Left to Our Own Devices: Navigating the Risks of Work and Love with Personal Technologies
|
2
|
2016
|
New Apps Like Jornalero Aim to Protect Low-Income Workers. Here's How They Could Backfire
|
2
|
2016
|
Left to our own devices: Coping with insecure work in a digital age
|
1
|
2022
|
Policing the Digital Divide: Institutional Gate-keeping & Criminalizing Digital Inclusion
|
1
|
2021
|
Uneasy in digital zion
|
1
|
2015
|
CONSTRUCTING THE DIGITAL SKILLS CRISIS: A CRITICAL CONCEPTUAL HISTORY OF “SKILL”
|
0
|
2021
|
The Costs of Connection: How Data Is Colonizing Human Life and Appropriating It for Capitalism
|
0
|
2021
|
Home care and digital platforms in Spain
|
0
|
2021
|
Invisible Work, Visible Workers
|
0
|
2020
|
PLATFORM COUNTERPUBLICS: GOSSIP & CONTESTED KNOWLEDGE ABOUT ONLINE LABOR PLATFORMS
|
0
|
2020
|
Algorithms of Oppression: How Search Engines Reinforce Racism
|
0
|
2019
|
The Future of Work: The Digital Hustle
|
0
|
2015