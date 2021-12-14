Julia Ticona, PhD

Julia Ticona, PhD

University of Pennsylvania, Annenberg School for Communication

Assistant Professor of Communication

Expertise: Gig workersGig Economytechnology and workdigital inequalitydomestic workersRide Sharingindependent contractors

Julia Ticona is an assistant professor at the Annenberg School for Communication, where her research investigates the ways that digital communication technologies shape the meaning and dignity of precarious work. She uses qualitative methods to examine the role of mobile phones, algorithmic labor platforms, and data-intensive management systems in the construction of identity and inequality for low-wage workers. She also collaborated on an amicus brief on behalf of Data & Society for Carpenter vs. U.S. before the U.S. Supreme Court. Her book, about the “digital hustles” of high and low-status freelancers in the gig economy, is under contract with Oxford University Press. Previously, she was a postdoctoral scholar at the Data & Society Research Institute and is now a Faculty Affiliate. She is also an Associate Fellow at the Institute for Advanced Studies in Culture. She received her Ph.D. in Sociology from the University of Virginia, where she was a member of the Society of Fellows, and her B.A. from Wellesley College. You can find her work in New Media & Society, Information, Communication, and Society, as well as Wired, FastCompany, and Slate.

No Clipping


Title

Cited By

Year

Trusted strangers: Cultural entrepreneurship on domestic work platforms in the on-demand economy

92

2018

Beyond Disruption: How Tech Shapes Labor Across Domestic Work & Ridehailing

60

2018

Strategies of control: workers’ use of ICTs to shape knowledge and service work

26

2015

The Relationship of Morals and Markets Today: A Review of Recent Scholarship on the Culture of Economic Life

5

2016

How Domestic Workers Wager Safety in the Platform Economy

4

2018

Essential and Untrusted

3

2020

Supreme Court must understand: cell phones arent optional

3

2017

Left to Our Own Devices: Navigating the Risks of Work and Love with Personal Technologies

2

2016

New Apps Like Jornalero Aim to Protect Low-Income Workers. Here's How They Could Backfire

2

2016

Left to our own devices: Coping with insecure work in a digital age

1

2022

Policing the Digital Divide: Institutional Gate-keeping & Criminalizing Digital Inclusion

1

2021

Uneasy in digital zion

1

2015

CONSTRUCTING THE DIGITAL SKILLS CRISIS: A CRITICAL CONCEPTUAL HISTORY OF “SKILL”

0

2021

The Costs of Connection: How Data Is Colonizing Human Life and Appropriating It for Capitalism

0

2021

Home care and digital platforms in Spain

0

2021

Invisible Work, Visible Workers

0

2020

PLATFORM COUNTERPUBLICS: GOSSIP & CONTESTED KNOWLEDGE ABOUT ONLINE LABOR PLATFORMS

0

2020

Algorithms of Oppression: How Search Engines Reinforce Racism

0

2019

The Future of Work: The Digital Hustle

0

2015

No Pitches / Articles Found

No Quotes

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister

No Video

close
0.07435