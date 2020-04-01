A consumer advocate, Julie Kalkowski has worked directly with at-risk members of Omaha metropolitan area to find financial stability, helping them better manage their finances and avoid falling into cyclical debt. The Financial Hope Collaborative and its Financial Success Program, housed at Creighton University's Heider College of Business have been instrumental in helping many low-income families find financial stability. She was a member of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Advisory Board before it was disbanded. Kalkowski and a group of faculty from Creighton University received a $399,000 grant from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation in 2017 to study the health outcomes of women who participate in the Financial Success Program.
Kalkowski said so many women tell her that “when the wolves aren’t at your door,” they make better decisions, they’re better parents and co-workers — and they’re healthier.
- Grace: Creighton program works to improve participants' overall health by first focusing on their financial health
“When your hair is on fire, you can only deal with one thing and that’s getting that fire out,” says Julie Kalkowski, executive director of Financial Hope Collaborative, housed in the Heider Business College at Creighton University. “When all your options are bad, you make bad choices.” People living in poverty with low credit scores and limited networks to solve financial disaster—or just make ends meet—turn to payday lenders for lack of other options.
- Collaboration Will Bring Solutions to Payday Lending Debt Trap