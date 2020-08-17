Julie is an award-winning career services professional with a diverse background including over 15 years of experience working in higher education, government and the nonprofit sector in the U.S. and overseas. Julie provides career coaching for MBA students in the part-time and online programs and is based at the Shady Grove campus in Rockville, Md. She believes in taking a creative, holistic approach to career development and enjoys drawing from various fields including design thinking and positive psychology. Prior to joining the Smith School, Julie coached mid-career and entry-level professionals at Johns Hopkins University’s School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS). At SAIS, she focused on advising students interested in private sector careers with an emphasis on finance and consulting and worked to foster and maintain relationships with leading global employers. In addition to her experience at SAIS, Julie has worked in career services at American University’s Kogod School of Business, where she directed the employer relations, and at Gettysburg College, where she advised undergraduate students and managed both employer relations and experiential learning programs. Julie’s work has been recognized by the National Association of Colleges & Employers (NACE) for innovation in career services and in 2010, she was awarded a Fulbright Award to Germany exclusively for higher education administrators. Julie graduated cum laude from Barnard College, Columbia University in New York and earned a master’s degree in international development from the University of London’s School of Oriental & African Studies (SOAS).