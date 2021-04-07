Julie Sacks currently serves as President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Home Centered Care Institute (HCCI), a national non-profit focused on advancing home-based primary care to ensure that chronically ill, medically complex, and the more than 7 million people who are homebound or home-limited have access to high-quality care in their home. As President and COO, Sacks plays an integral role in evaluating strategic opportunities and partnerships, developing relationships with donors and foundations, and serving as spokesperson. Since she joined HCCI, the organization has made significant strides toward creating universal access to house call programs. Julie has been with HCCI since 2015. She previously served as vice president of operations and advancement where she orchestrated the development and implementation of the organization’s annual plan and strategic three-year roadmap while managing HCCI’s executive team, oversaw daily operations, and served as the primary liaison to the HCCI board of directors. Prior to joining HCCI, Sacks was senior director of programs and services of the National Young Onset Center for the American Parkinson Disease Association. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in advertising from the University of Texas at Austin. After working in marketing for almost 10 years, she earned a master’s degree in social work from the University of Texas at Arlington.
“The need for home-based primary care has skyrocketed due to COVID-19 and interest in it has never been greater. HCCI is growing the workforce to meet this need − for millions of people across America.”
“Since its beginning, HCCI has worked to make sure the world knows about home-based primary care. In some ways, the pandemic really brought to the forefront the need and desire to keep the elderly and the frail out of the hospital and at home.”
“One of the most valuable things about home-based primary care is the relationship between the provider and the patient, caregiver and other family members. You just can’t develop the same kind of relationship if you only do telehealth. But if you do some combination, it’s incredibly valuable. It’s more cost-effective for the practice, and it’s more beneficial to the patient.”
“Home-based primary care is something that not everybody needs right now, but the people who do need it, oftentimes the most seriously ill, benefit from it tremendously. Ultimately, it’s a model of care that allows the health system to provide higher quality care at a lower overall cost."