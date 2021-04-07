Julie Sacks, MSW

Julie Sacks, MSW

Home Centered Care Institute

President and COO

Expertise: Primary CareHomebound PatientsAccess To Health CareElderly Health Carehealth care leadershipHealthcare QualityAging WellHome- and Community-Based ServicesAging In PlaceHome-Based Carehome-based primary carehouse calls

Julie Sacks currently serves as President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Home
Centered Care Institute (HCCI), a national non-profit focused on advancing home-based primary
care to ensure that chronically ill, medically complex, and the more than 7 million people who
are homebound or home-limited have access to high-quality care in their home.

As President and COO, Sacks plays an integral role in evaluating strategic opportunities and
partnerships, developing relationships with donors and foundations, and serving as
spokesperson. Since she joined HCCI, the organization has made significant strides toward
creating universal access to house call programs.

Julie has been with HCCI since 2015. She previously served as vice president of operations and
advancement where she orchestrated the development and implementation of the
organization’s annual plan and strategic three-year roadmap while managing HCCI’s executive
team, oversaw daily operations, and served as the primary liaison to the HCCI board of
directors.

Prior to joining HCCI, Sacks was senior director of programs and services of the National Young
Onset Center for the American Parkinson Disease Association. She graduated with a bachelor’s
degree in advertising from the University of Texas at Austin. After working in marketing for
almost 10 years, she earned a master’s degree in social work from the University of Texas at
Arlington.

No Research/Citations

No Pitches / Articles Found

“The need for home-based primary care has skyrocketed due to COVID-19 and interest in it has never been greater. HCCI is growing the workforce to meet this need − for millions of people across America.”

“Since its beginning, HCCI has worked to make sure the world knows about home-based primary care. In some ways, the pandemic really brought to the forefront the need and desire to keep the elderly and the frail out of the hospital and at home.”

“One of the most valuable things about home-based primary care is the relationship between the provider and the patient, caregiver and other family members. You just can’t develop the same kind of relationship if you only do telehealth. But if you do some combination, it’s incredibly valuable. It’s more cost-effective for the practice, and it’s more beneficial to the patient.”

“Home-based primary care is something that not everybody needs right now, but the people who do need it, oftentimes the most seriously ill, benefit from it tremendously. Ultimately, it’s a model of care that allows the health system to provide higher quality care at a lower overall cost."

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister
close
0.09613