Julie Sacks currently serves as President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Home Centered Care Institute (HCCI), a national non-profit focused on advancing home-based primary care to ensure that chronically ill, medically complex, and the more than 7 million people who are homebound or home-limited have access to high-quality care in their home. As President and COO, Sacks plays an integral role in evaluating strategic opportunities and partnerships, developing relationships with donors and foundations, and serving as spokesperson. Since she joined HCCI, the organization has made significant strides toward creating universal access to house call programs. Julie has been with HCCI since 2015. She previously served as vice president of operations and advancement where she orchestrated the development and implementation of the organization’s annual plan and strategic three-year roadmap while managing HCCI’s executive team, oversaw daily operations, and served as the primary liaison to the HCCI board of directors. Prior to joining HCCI, Sacks was senior director of programs and services of the National Young Onset Center for the American Parkinson Disease Association. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in advertising from the University of Texas at Austin. After working in marketing for almost 10 years, she earned a master’s degree in social work from the University of Texas at Arlington.