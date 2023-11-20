Julio Sevilla, Ph.D, Marketing, University of Miami, 2013

University of Georgia

Associate Professor, Department of Marketing

Expertise: RetailRetail Marketsretail marketing trendsMarketingConsumerConsumer BehaviorConsumer Behavior PsychologyStoreShoppingHoliday ShoppingRetail Industry

Julio Sevilla, associate professor of marketing at the University of Georgia Terry College Business, studies retail sales and marketing and consumer behavior in retail spaces. His recent work has focused on consumers’ perceptions of scarcity, purity and authenticity. 


An award-winning scholar in marketing academia, he is also adept at speaking to a general audience and recently has been cited by journalists at Psychology Today, NPR, Axios and Süddeutsche Zeitung. He is a frequent contributor to CNN en Español.

