Julio Sevilla, associate professor of marketing at the University of Georgia Terry College Business, studies retail sales and marketing and consumer behavior in retail spaces. His recent work has focused on consumers’ perceptions of scarcity, purity and authenticity.

An award-winning scholar in marketing academia, he is also adept at speaking to a general audience and recently has been cited by journalists at Psychology Today, NPR, Axios and Süddeutsche Zeitung. He is a frequent contributor to CNN en Español.