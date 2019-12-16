Dr. Justin Taylor is an immunologist who focuses his research on B cells, a type of white blood cell responsible for producing immune proteins called antibodies. His lab studies a complicated process that is required to produce both long-lived antibodies and a fleet of “memory” B cells that can respond to future contact with the same foreign molecules and thus protect against them. Dr. Taylor has developed tools to screen vaccine components rapidly to find whether they can bind to B cells in the first place, a relatively rare connection that is essential for a successful vaccine. This technique may be helpful in isolating components that might work in vaccines that have been particularly difficult to develop, such as one to block HIV. Dr. Taylor led research showing how B cells can be genetically engineered to make the exact antibodies needed to fight specific diseases – demonstrating a potentially more precise and dependable way to generate protection without vaccines. His findings, published in Science Immunology detailed how he and his team used the gene-editing technology known as CRISPR/cas9 to insert DNA blueprints for antibodies into B cells from mice and humans. Refined over a two-year period, their technique worked far better than expected, in some cases causing nearly two-thirds of the cultured cells to generate the antibodies desired. In one experiment, the team engineered mouse B cells to make antibodies against respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. The virus, which causes flu-like symptoms in humans, is particularly dangerous for infants, the elderly and people with weakened immunity, and there is no commercially available vaccine. The researchers infused those modified B cells into mice with defective immune systems, and then exposed them to RSV. The mice were protected from infection for at least 82 days. This new ability to engineer B cells is barely out of the lab dish, but if the technique can be applied to humans it could eventually become an important option for vulnerable patients. Instead of vaccine, they would get an infusion of their own, re-engineered B cells. It could be a lifesaver for recovering bone marrow transplants patients at high risk for infections, and it may offer an alternative approach to building antibody protection when vaccines are not up to the task. While it is far too early to try this in humans, Taylor and his team have proven a principle: This entirely new way of inducing protection against infectious diseases — “B-cell engineering,” is a plausible alternative to antibody production induced by vaccines. Much further down the road, B-cell engineering offers the intriguing possibility of replacing therapies that depend on lengthy, even lifelong, infusions of antibodies. There are now more than two dozen drugs that infuse laboratory-grown monoclonal antibodies to treat cancer and immune disorders. They are easily identified by the suffix “mab” at the end of their generic names, such as trastuzumab (Herceptin), pembrolizumab (Keytruda), rituximab (Rituxan) and ipilimumab (Yervoy). Instead of infusions of these antibodies, a single injection of engineered B cells might one day give patients the ability to churn out their own, personalized antibodies. Given the early nature of B-cell engineering research, Taylor stresses several important caveats: • It really is early. There is an enormous difference between useful medical interventions and experiments in laboratory dishes or mice. • Safety. There is a possibility that CRISPR could cut the B-cell genome in the wrong place and cause unwanted or dangerous “off-target effects.” This is a major question that will need to be resolved before most CRISPR-based gene-splicing technology can be widely tested in humans. • Cost. Just like T-cell engineering, B-cell engineering is a costly, labor-intensive process. The first applications of this technology are likely to be extraordinarily expensive. Vaccines that work, on the other hand, are among the most cost-effective medical interventions in the world today. In addition to his role in the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Division at Fred Hutch, Dr. Taylor also is an assistant professor and faculty member at the University of Washington.