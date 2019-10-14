Kamala H. Littleton, M.D., is an expert orthopedic surgeon with Orthopedics and Joint Replacement at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, Maryland. Board Certified, Dr. Littleton specializes in joint replacement and reconstruction for the hip, knee and shoulder, including: Anterior hip replacement MAKO® knee resurfacing and knee replacement Minimally invasive total knee replacement ACL reconstruction Shoulder surgery and reconstruction Dr. Kamala Littleton is committed to providing her patients some of the best treatment options for their joint, hip, knee and shoulder pain. Dr. Littleton offers years of experience and specialized training to perform anterior hip replacement as well as MAKO knee resurfacing and knee replacement. These innovative orthopedic procedures enable her to help patients reduce their hip or knee pain so they can get back to normal daily activities. Dr. Kamala Littleton leads The Women’s Orthopedic Program at Mercy, which was developed to focus on the diagnosis and treatment of orthopedic conditions which most frequently affect women. Dr. Littleton recognizes that women have hormonal, anatomical and biomechanical characteristics that make them more vulnerable to certain orthopedic injuries and diseases. Some of the conditions more common to women include ACL tears, arthritis and osteoporosis. Prevention, treatment and avoiding reoccurrence are Dr. Littleton’s focus when treating women for their joint conditions. Her conservative approach coupled with her surgical expertise make her a top choice for patients seeking relief from hip, knee and shoulder pain.