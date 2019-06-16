Kamilah Drummond-Forrester, M.A., became the director of Open Circle in 2017. She initially joined Open Circle in 2013, where she led the organization’s teacher development programming for four years, preparing educators to implement and integrate the Open Circle Curriculum in their classrooms. In that role, she delivered training and coaching to teachers, administrators, and support staff while upholding the integrity, quality, and fidelity of all elements of Open Circle’s programming. Drummond-Forrester is also a facilitator with the National SEED Project, a program of the Wellesley Centers for Women (WCW), and has led WCW community members in discussions around various topics surrounding equity and diversity. Prior to joining Open Circle, Drummond-Forrester was a co-founder and director of wellness at a Boston charter school and director of an award-winning, educationally-based reentry program at Suffolk County House of Correction. Her professional experiences have fueled her passion for social and emotional learning (SEL), equity, and youth development, affording her unique insight into the importance of SEL in the lives of children and the adults who care for them. Drummond-Forrester is attuned to the changing landscape of education and, in her new role with Open Circle, intends to work collaboratively with her colleagues to provide curricula, professional development, and implementation support that keeps the wellbeing of students at the center while meeting the needs of schools and educators.