Professor Kannan Govindan is currently a Director of Center for Sustainable Operations and Supply Chain Resilience with the University of Adelaide, Australia and Chair Professor with University of Southern Denmark, Denmark.

He has been recognized as a Highly Cited Researcher in ‘Engineering’ for five years in a row (2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022) by Thomson-Reuters/Clarivate Analytics.

He has published more than 400 international journal articles (with 52400+ citations and an h-index of 122) in leading journals such as Nature, European Journal of Operational Research, Omega, Decision Sciences, Journal of the Operational Research Society, Journal of Environmental Management, Journal of Cleaner Production, Computers & Industrial Engineering, Transportation Research Part E: Logistics and Transportation Review, Transportation Research Part D: Transport and Environment, European Management Journal, International Journal of Production Economics and International Journal of Production Research.

Many of his papers were selected as the ESI top 1% highly cited papers or 0.1% hot papers and highlighted as the Key Scientific Articles contributing to the excellence in Engineering and Environmental research.

He is an executive editor of the Journal of Cleaner Production, Associate Editor of Transportation Research Part E: Logistics and Transportation Review, Senior Editor of Industrial Management and Data Systems, Editor of Annals of Operations Research, an area Editor of INFOR: Information Systems and Operational Research, and was a Guest Editor in journals such as Decision Sciences, European Journal of Operations Research, Computers and OR, Annals of OR, Journal of Cleaner Production, International Journal of Production Economics.

Professor Govindan is an Editorial Board Member of several international journals.

His research interests include digital supply chain, industry 4.0 on supply chain, sustainable development goals, reverse logistics, closed-loop supply chain, digitalized sustainable circular economy, green supply chain management, and sustainable supply chain management.