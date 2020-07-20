Dr. Kannan Ramar is a Professor of Medicine at the division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, Center for Sleep Medicine, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN, USA. He is the Safety Officer for Mayo Clinic, Rochester. He also serves as the Assistant Dean for Clinical Learning Environment Optimization (CLEO) at the Mayo Clinic School of Graduate Medical Education (MCSGME) and is the president for the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM). Dr. Ramar served as the Education Chair for the Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine division and as the Program Director for the Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, Critical Care Internal Medicine, and Pulmonary Disease Fellowship programs at Rochester, MN. Dr. Ramar has served as quality chair for the Medical Intensive Care Unit between 2010 and 2013, and as the quality chair for the Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine between 2013 and 2014. He was the Mayo Quality Fellows Program chair between 2015 and 2019, and serves on the Graduate Medical Education Committee, Mayo Clinic Quality Academy Education Committee and serves for the Mayo Clinic Proceedings Editorial Board as the Pulmonary Medicine section editor. He currently serves as a board member on AASM, AASM Foundation, American Board of Sleep Medicine, and recently on the Minnesota Alliance for Patient Safety.
13-Jan-2021 12:40:34 PM EST
Think twice before drinking that holiday nightcap. According to a recent survey from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM), a vast 68% of Americans have lost sleep due to drinking alcohol past bedtime. With the holidays approaching, the AASM explains why alcohol and sleep don’t mix.
16-Nov-2020 10:05:44 AM EST
A survey from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) finds that 45% of Americans struggle to stay awake while driving a car, posing a risk to fellow drivers. To commemorate Drowsy Driving Prevention Week, the AASM provides tips to achieve healthy sleep before getting behind a wheel.
26-Oct-2020 10:55:19 AM EDT
More than one-fifth (22%) of Americans report they are more tired than usual during the World Series, according to an American Academy of Sleep Medicine survey. Hit a home run with sleep during the championship baseball series with these tips.
20-Oct-2020 02:40:56 PM EDT
A survey from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) finds that 32% of Americans are more tired than usual the day after election night. Poor sleep on election night is fueled by later bedtimes, blue light exposure and the physical and mental tolls of election uncertainty amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
14-Oct-2020 12:05:25 PM EDT
A survey from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) finds that 32% of Americans are more tired than usual the day after election night. Poor sleep on election night is fueled by later bedtimes, blue light exposure and the physical and mental tolls of election uncertainty amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
14-Oct-2020 10:05:41 AM EDT
The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted many aspects of our lives, including how well we sleep at night. In fact, a new survey from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) reveals that more than one in five Americans (22%) are sleeping worse than before the pandemic.
12-Oct-2020 01:25:46 PM EDT
A recent survey from the AASM found that 63% of Americans support the elimination of seasonal time changes in favor of a national, fixed, year-round time. As the U.S. prepares to “fall back” on November 1, are seasonal time changes losing favor? Medical experts and legislators say yes.
06-Oct-2020 01:00:08 PM EDT
n a new survey from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM), more than half of parents said they have a child or teenager who does not get enough sleep. To highlight the importance of healthy sleep, the AASM is conducting the first-ever Student Sleep Health Week, Sept. 14-20, 2020.
14-Sep-2020 08:00:01 AM EDT
A survey by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) shows many adults sleep less than usual during the summer. The AASM provides sleep tips for a restful summer.
20-Jul-2020 08:05:49 AM EDT
“We’ve had evidence slowly building up over the years, in terms of the adverse effects when we moved from daylight saving time to standard time, and vice versa.”
- https://www.wftv.com/news/trending/daylight-saving-time-2-senators-push-skip-falling-back-this-year/FE5OA3JKJZF57HIVDMTYSIUVMY/#/questions