Dr. Kannan Ramar is a Professor of Medicine at the division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, Center for Sleep Medicine, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN, USA. He is the Safety Officer for Mayo Clinic, Rochester. He also serves as the Assistant Dean for Clinical Learning Environment Optimization (CLEO) at the Mayo Clinic School of Graduate Medical Education (MCSGME) and is the president for the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM). Dr. Ramar served as the Education Chair for the Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine division and as the Program Director for the Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, Critical Care Internal Medicine, and Pulmonary Disease Fellowship programs at Rochester, MN. Dr. Ramar has served as quality chair for the Medical Intensive Care Unit between 2010 and 2013, and as the quality chair for the Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine between 2013 and 2014. He was the Mayo Quality Fellows Program chair between 2015 and 2019, and serves on the Graduate Medical Education Committee, Mayo Clinic Quality Academy Education Committee and serves for the Mayo Clinic Proceedings Editorial Board as the Pulmonary Medicine section editor. He currently serves as a board member on AASM, AASM Foundation, American Board of Sleep Medicine, and recently on the Minnesota Alliance for Patient Safety.