I was born and raised in Nawanshahr, Punjab. I did my Medical School training at Government Medical College and Hospital Chandigarh. I took a year hiatus to work in an immunology lab at Weill Cornell Medical College in New York City and then started my residency at Mount Sinai West-Mount Sinai Morningside in New York City. This was followed by a year of training in Palliative Care at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. I am currently a first year fellow at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.



I am interested in solid tumors (mainly Genitourinary, Gastrointestinal, Thoracic Oncology). I am also interested in advocating for Palliative Care integration in these specialties. I would like to be a physician in an academic setting where I could be involved in designing clinical trials for novel therapies in cancers, also I would like to be involved in medical education involving both oncology and palliative care. I have been on the house staff council and actively involved in the medical education during my residency. I was selected for the Mazumdar/Shaw fellowship at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in my Palliative Care Fellowship year for excellence in clinical and research achievements.



I am an avid soccer fan ( you will find me on the weekends watching Arsenal's games, forever gooner), I love to cook (my favorite cuisines are Indian, Italian and French), Fun fact: My alternate career choice would have been a standup comedian.