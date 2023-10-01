Karen Hofman is Research Professor and founding Director of the SAMRC Centre for Health Economics and Decision Science/ PRICELESS SA at the University of Witwatersrand. A qualified paediatrician, she was on faculty at Johns Hopkins and served as Policy Director at the US NIH Fogarty Center. For the past 15 years, Karen has led policy research to evaluate interventions both inside the health system and in other sectors that provide the biggest return on investment for health.

She is widely published in global health with more than 150 peer reviewed publications and has received the Wits Vice Chancellor’s Social Impact Research Award in 2020 and the Science-for-Society Gold Medal from the Academy of Science of South Africa in 2022.