Dr. Karen W. Barnes received her P.h.D. in Chemistry from the University of Florida. Barnes spends additional time researching Food Analyses. She teaches Chemistry 2045 Lab and Chemistry 2046 Lab. Degrees & Institutions: Ph.D., University of Florida, Gainesville, Florida B.S., University of West Florida, Pensacola, Florida Research: Barnes spends additional time researching Food Analyses. Current Courses: General Chemistry I Lab General Chemistry II Lab Analytical Chemistry Analytical Chemistry Lab Publications: Barnes, K.W.; and C.J. Fields-Wolf, General Chemistry I Laboratory, University of West Florida, Pensacola, 2018. All royalties from this Laboratory Manual have been used to establish a UWF Chemistry scholarship. Barnes, K.W.; and C.J. Fields-Wolf, General Chemistry II Laboratory, University of West Florida, Pensacola, 2018. All royalties from this Laboratory Manual have been used to establish a UWF Chemistry scholarship.