The diagnosis of cancer is incredibly difficult for anyone, but when it’s your child, it’s particularly devastating. I make sure to reassure patients, parents, families and caregivers that this is a partnership and a journey we will weather together. Part of my job is to teach them about the tumor, the treatment, and expected side effects of that treatment, but what they don’t initially realize is how much they will teach me in return. I’ve had years of training to prepare for this; they have had but a few weeks. Yet one of the most rewarding parts of my job is to watch my patients, their families and caregivers transition from students to teachers. I think it’s important to also acknowledge that although we may not cure every patient with a brain tumor, we will help patients to live as long and as well as possible with current therapies and supportive care.