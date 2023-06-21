Karyn Frick, PhD, The Johns Hopkins University

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

UWM Distinguished Professor of Psychology

Karyn Frick studies the cellular-level questions about memory formation in mammals where the effects of aging, hormones and environmental stimulation are similar to those in humans. She has done seminal work in uncovering the molecular pathways that link the hormone estrogen with memory processes. She can discuss how menopause and Alzheimer’s disease are linked. She has created an estrogen compound to treat the effects of menopause and protect brain function and memory without the side effects that can harm women’s health when they take hormone therapy. She is an elected as a Fellow of the American Psychological Association.

“Female gender, aside from age, is the greatest risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease, and most women don’t realize that.”

“When we look at specific cell signaling and receptor mechanisms in the brain that are essential for estrogens to facilitate memory in males and females, we find that they differ between the sexes. It is important to understand how these differences affec

Title

Cited By

Year

Sex Steroid Hormones in Depressive Disorders as a Basis for New Potential Treatment Strategies

1

2022

APOE4 homozygote females are resistant to the beneficial effects of 17β-estradiol on memory and CA1 dendritic spine density in the EFAD mouse model of Alzheimer's disease

4

2022

Sex differences in training-induced activity of the ubiquitin proteasome system in the dorsal hippocampus and medial prefrontal cortex of male and female mice

2

2022

Extracellular matrix metalloproteinase-9 (MMP-9) is required in female mice for 17β-estradiol enhancement of hippocampal memory consolidation

2

2022

APOE4 genotype or ovarian hormone loss influence open field exploration in an EFAD mouse model of Alzheimer's disease

4

2022

The detrimental effects of APOE4 on risk for Alzheimer's disease may result from altered dendritic spine density, synaptic proteins, and estrogen receptor alpha

3

2022

Development of a Novel, Small-Molecule Brain-Penetrant Histone Deacetylase Inhibitor That Enhances Spatial Memory Formation in Mice

1

2022

A putative role for ubiquitin-proteasome signaling in estrogenic memory regulation

4

2022

Estradiol effects on spatial memory in women

19

2022

Molecular actions of sex hormones in the brain and their potential treatment use in anxiety disorders

2022

APOE4 homozygotes are resistant to the mnemonic benefits of 17β‐estradiol in the EFAD mouse model of Alzheimer’s disease

2021

Substituted (4-Hydroxyphenyl) Cycloalkane and (4-Hydroxyphenyl) Cycloalkene Compounds and Uses Thereof as Selective Agonists of the Estrogen Receptor Beta Isoform for Enhanced …

2021

Chemogenetic inactivation of the nucleus reuniens impairs object placement memory in female mice

8

2021

HDAC inhibitors and methods of treatment using the same

1

2021

On the role of sex steroids in biological functions by classical and non-classical pathways. An update

17

2021

Long-term oral administration of a novel estrogen receptor beta agonist enhances memory and alleviates drug-induced vasodilation in young ovariectomized mice

10

2021

17β-estradiol activation of dorsal hippocampal TrkB is independent of increased mature BDNF expression and is required for enhanced memory consolidation in female mice

16

2021

APOE genotype and sex influence memory and dendritic spine density in an EFAD mouse model of Alzheimer’s disease: Developing topics

2020

APOE genotype, sex, and ovariectomy influence anxiety‐like behaviors in an EFAD mouse model of Alzheimer’s disease: Developing topics

2020

A novel non‐toxic histone deacetylase inhibitor enhances spatial memory consolidation in male mice: Developing topics

2020

