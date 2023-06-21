Karyn Frick studies the cellular-level questions about memory formation in mammals where the effects of aging, hormones and environmental stimulation are similar to those in humans. She has done seminal work in uncovering the molecular pathways that link the hormone estrogen with memory processes. She can discuss how menopause and Alzheimer’s disease are linked. She has created an estrogen compound to treat the effects of menopause and protect brain function and memory without the side effects that can harm women’s health when they take hormone therapy. She is an elected as a Fellow of the American Psychological Association.
“Female gender, aside from age, is the greatest risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease, and most women don’t realize that.”
“When we look at specific cell signaling and receptor mechanisms in the brain that are essential for estrogens to facilitate memory in males and females, we find that they differ between the sexes. It is important to understand how these differences affec
Sex Steroid Hormones in Depressive Disorders as a Basis for New Potential Treatment Strategies
1
2022
APOE4 homozygote females are resistant to the beneficial effects of 17β-estradiol on memory and CA1 dendritic spine density in the EFAD mouse model of Alzheimer's disease
4
2022
Sex differences in training-induced activity of the ubiquitin proteasome system in the dorsal hippocampus and medial prefrontal cortex of male and female mice
2
2022
Extracellular matrix metalloproteinase-9 (MMP-9) is required in female mice for 17β-estradiol enhancement of hippocampal memory consolidation
2
2022
APOE4 genotype or ovarian hormone loss influence open field exploration in an EFAD mouse model of Alzheimer's disease
4
2022
The detrimental effects of APOE4 on risk for Alzheimer's disease may result from altered dendritic spine density, synaptic proteins, and estrogen receptor alpha
3
2022
Development of a Novel, Small-Molecule Brain-Penetrant Histone Deacetylase Inhibitor That Enhances Spatial Memory Formation in Mice
1
2022
A putative role for ubiquitin-proteasome signaling in estrogenic memory regulation
4
2022
Estradiol effects on spatial memory in women
19
2022
Molecular actions of sex hormones in the brain and their potential treatment use in anxiety disorders
2022
APOE4 homozygotes are resistant to the mnemonic benefits of 17β‐estradiol in the EFAD mouse model of Alzheimer’s disease
2021
Substituted (4-Hydroxyphenyl) Cycloalkane and (4-Hydroxyphenyl) Cycloalkene Compounds and Uses Thereof as Selective Agonists of the Estrogen Receptor Beta Isoform for Enhanced …
2021
Chemogenetic inactivation of the nucleus reuniens impairs object placement memory in female mice
8
2021
HDAC inhibitors and methods of treatment using the same
1
2021
On the role of sex steroids in biological functions by classical and non-classical pathways. An update
17
2021
Long-term oral administration of a novel estrogen receptor beta agonist enhances memory and alleviates drug-induced vasodilation in young ovariectomized mice
10
2021
17β-estradiol activation of dorsal hippocampal TrkB is independent of increased mature BDNF expression and is required for enhanced memory consolidation in female mice
16
2021
APOE genotype and sex influence memory and dendritic spine density in an EFAD mouse model of Alzheimer’s disease: Developing topics
2020
APOE genotype, sex, and ovariectomy influence anxiety‐like behaviors in an EFAD mouse model of Alzheimer’s disease: Developing topics
2020
A novel non‐toxic histone deacetylase inhibitor enhances spatial memory consolidation in male mice: Developing topics
2020