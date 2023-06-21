Karyn Frick studies the cellular-level questions about memory formation in mammals where the effects of aging, hormones and environmental stimulation are similar to those in humans. She has done seminal work in uncovering the molecular pathways that link the hormone estrogen with memory processes. She can discuss how menopause and Alzheimer’s disease are linked. She has created an estrogen compound to treat the effects of menopause and protect brain function and memory without the side effects that can harm women’s health when they take hormone therapy. She is an elected as a Fellow of the American Psychological Association.