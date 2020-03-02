Katherine A. Foss (Ph.D., Mass Communication, University of Minnesota), is professor of Media Studies in the School of Journalism & Strategic Media at Middle Tennessee University and an award-winning scholar. Her research broadly examines facets of health communication, including the history of media and epidemics, breastfeeding discourse, and parasocial interactionism and grief. Previous studies have addressed children’s media literacy, gender and victimization, hearing loss, and other topics related to entertainment media. She is the author of Constructing the Outbreak: Epidemics in Media and Collective Memory (University of Massachusetts Press, 2020), a book that encompasses more than 200 years of media coverage of epidemics. Past books also include Breastfeeding and Media: Exploring Conflicting Discourses That Threaten Public Health (2017, Palgrave Macmillan), and Television and Health Responsibility in an Age of Individualism (2014, Lexington Books). She has also produced more than two dozen publications that include op-eds, essays, reviews, book chapters, encyclopedia entries, and peer-reviewed articles in Journalism & Mass Communication Quarterly, Health Communication, Critical Studies in Media Communication, and other journals. Foss also served as the editor for The Graduate Student Guidebook: From Orientation to Tenure Track (forthcoming, Rowman & Littlefield), Beyond Princess Culture: Gender and Children’s Marketing (2019, Peter Lang Publishing) and Demystifying the Big House: Exploring Prison Experience and Media Representations (2018, Southern Illinois Press University). She serves as the on the Board of Directors for the Association of Education in Journalism & Mass Communication and on the editorial boards of Health Communication and the Image of the Journalist in Popular Culture. She was an invited speaker at the 2012 Great Nurse-In, a breastfeeding advocacy event held on the West Lawn of Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. She also won the 2013 Covert Award and the 2012 James W. Carey Media Research Award and the for her co-authored article (with Dr. Kathy Forde) published in Book History.
Public health officials say that injecting politics into the growing outbreak could make it harder to fight.
Analyzing historical documents - from Boston's smallpox and Philadelphia's yellow fever in the 18th century to outbreaks of diphtheria, influenza, and typhoid in the 20th century, Foss pieced together over 200 years of health reporting for her latest book "Constructing the Outbreak." Her research positions Foss as a uniquely informed expert on how today's news narratives are writing the history of COVID-19.
19-Nov-2020 02:05:22 PM EST
"Pick the products that are supposedly either for men or gender neutral as opposed to the ones that are 'pinkified' or orientated towards women our girls,"
"Attention to how media messages address the virus, its transmission and risk varied significantly across types of coverage and by the nation that produces it,"
“The most alarming messages have come from just people speculating on social media and other people taking that as fact.”
