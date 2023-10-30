Katherine McCarthy was appointed to Executive Officer for Enrollment Management and Student Affairs in 2023 after serving for three years as the College’s Associate Provost of Enrollment Management. She provides direction and oversight to many of the College out-of-classroom programs, resources including academic success programs, athletics, community service, counseling services, student conduct, student activities, and student support programs.

She also leads the development and oversight of programs, policies, and initiatives focused on continuing growth in enrollment; expanded geographic, cultural, and economic diversity; sustained selectivity; and supporting ESF’s successful retention efforts. She leads the admissions and financial aid teams and works collaboratively across the College to sustain ESF's national prominence and recognition among the premier environmentally focused institutions in the country.

Before ESF, McCarthy served as Vice President for Enrollment Management and Interim Associate Vice President for Transfer Partnerships and Recruitment at Radford University in Virginia, where she was recognized for her role in shaping strategic recruitment initiatives and communications. McCarthy developed and oversaw enhancements to outreach and processes that consistently brought more students of promise and purpose to campus.

McCarthy earned a master’s in Business Administration from Syracuse University, a bachelor's degree in marketing from Alfred University, and an associate's degree from Monroe Community College.