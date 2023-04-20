To Kathleen C. Suozzi, MD, the prevention and reversal of sun damage has become a passion. “In my dermatology care and research, I see how sun exposure leads to the development of skin cancers and causes the skin to age prematurely,” she says. Dr. Suozzi specializes in the treatment of skin cancer with a technique called Mohs surgery. The technique is used to remove cancer cells layer by layer, while preserving normal tissue. She received advanced training in dermatologic surgery at Yale School of Medicine. She is widely published in scientific journals and has presented her research about how skin cancer develops at national conferences including the American Academy of Dermatology, the American Society of Dermatologic Surgery, the Society of Investigative Dermatology and the American College of Mohs Surgery. She’s committed to alerting people about the dangers of sun exposure. “People accumulate sun damage over a lifetime, starting in childhood. I frequently hear from patients that they were not aware of the risks of sun exposure during their youth,” she says. "But it is never too late to start protecting your skin from UV damage." In addition to treating skin cancers, Dr. Suozzi uses advanced technologies such as photodynamic therapy, laser treatments and medications to help treat UV-induced damage to the skin. "These technologies can help reverse visible signs of aging and address precancerous changes in the skin,” she says. Education & Training: Resident-Yale School of Medicine (2016) Internship-Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center (2013) MD-NYU School Of Medicine (2012) BS-Duke Univeristy, Biology (2005) Honors & Recognition: 2022 Rising Star Award-Academic Cosmetic Dermatologists (AACD)