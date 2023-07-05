Biography

The Perrine research group focuses on understanding reactions and processes at surfaces and interfaces, from pure metals, oxides, minerals to heterogeneous materials. We use a surface chemistry and surface science approach to connect molecular-level reactions at the gas/solid and liquid/solid interface. We also design meso- and nano-architectured materials using surface functionalization methods for next-generation heterogeneous catalysts and materials. Our aim is to understand the fundamental physical and chemical processes at interfaces to unravel surface mechanisms and transformations of materials, addressing challenges in catalysis and environmental science.

A variety of surface analysis instruments are utilized to understand surface chemistry, including vibrational spectroscopy, electron spectroscopies, mass spectrometry, scanning electron microscopy, and atomic force microscopy. Our program is multidisciplinary encompassing the fields of chemistry, physics, materials science, and engineering.