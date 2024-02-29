Kathryn Sawyer is certified as an orthopedic clinical specialist by the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties and serves as the director of clinical education for Tufts University School of Medicine's Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) program in Seattle. Sawyer has practiced in both inpatient and outpatient orthopedic settings since 2007. Her primary clinical interests include evaluation and treatment of neck and low back pain, and she has collaborated extensively with spinal surgeons to enhance postoperative rehabilitation protocols for patients undergoing spinal surgery. As a clinician, Sawyer mentored numerous DPT students, and she holds advanced clinical instructor certifications from the American Physical Therapy Association and the Texas Consortium for Clinical Education. Her research interests are varied and currently include gait analysis and fall risk reduction in persons with Parkinson’s Disease as well as contemporary issues in DPT clinical education.