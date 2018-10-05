Katie Hinde investigates the ways a mother's milk in humans and other mammals shapes infant growth, health, and neurodevelopment. Importantly, milk not only builds the infant’s body, but fuels the infant’s behavioral activity. Most recently she has begun to explore the complex evolutionary dynamics among mother, microbes, and babies. Hinde’s research impact on breastfeeding and breast milk can also translate into more personalized clinical recommendations and health optimization for mothers and their infants. She is also a leader in public outreach efforts through her "Mammals Suck... Milk!" science outreach blog. In addition, she leads the annual “March Mammal Madness”. Inspired by (but in no way affiliated with or representing) the NCAA College Basketball March Madness Championship Tournament, March Mammal Madness is an annual tournament of simulated combat competition among mammals.