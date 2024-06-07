Katie K. Lockwood, MD, MEd, is an Attending Physician at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s (CHOP) Primary Care location in Flourtown, PA. As a pediatrician, Lockwood is well-versed in a wide range of health and wellness topics impacting children and adolescents. She is a reliable source on hot parenting topics such as smart phone use, play date and traffic safety issues and flu season.

Lockwood also serves as CHOP’s Distinguished Endowed Chair in the Department of Pediatrics, Director of Behavioral Health Education in CHOP's Pediatric Residency Program, Director of Continuing Education for the CHOP Care Network and an Associate Professor of Pediatrics at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.

In 2016, Dr. Lockwood launched the highly acclaimed podcast, Primary Care Perspectives, specifically designed for pediatricians. The podcast features CHOP subject-matter-experts providing valuable insights on issues affecting the daily practice of pediatricians.