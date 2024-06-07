Katie K. Lockwood, MD, MEd, is an Attending Physician at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s (CHOP) Primary Care location in Flourtown, PA. As a pediatrician, Lockwood is well-versed in a wide range of health and wellness topics impacting children and adolescents. She is a reliable source on hot parenting topics such as smart phone use, play date and traffic safety issues and flu season.
Lockwood also serves as CHOP’s Distinguished Endowed Chair in the Department of Pediatrics, Director of Behavioral Health Education in CHOP's Pediatric Residency Program, Director of Continuing Education for the CHOP Care Network and an Associate Professor of Pediatrics at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.
In 2016, Dr. Lockwood launched the highly acclaimed podcast, Primary Care Perspectives, specifically designed for pediatricians. The podcast features CHOP subject-matter-experts providing valuable insights on issues affecting the daily practice of pediatricians.
"We do know that in some studies, especially in the early adolescent period, 12 to 15 years of age, more than three hours a day was associated with negative mental health outcomes," (Lockwood) said. “Try not to give into the peer pressure when your child says everyone else has a phone, so I need one too.”
- https://6abc.com/when-should-you-buy-your-child-a-smartphone-cellphones-and-kids/14064359/
As a pediatrician and a parent, I approach the question of gun ownership by focusing on general safety. I ask about guns at the same time as I inquire about car seats, pools, and food allergies. “Without judgment, wondering if you have any guns in your home? If so, I would ask that they are locked up and stored safely. Also, we don’t have any food or pet allergies. Looking forward to getting together!”
- https://www.inquirer.com/health/gun-safety-kids-playdates-20230620.html
“We should talk about traffic safety whenever walking around the streets with our children, or even cruising in a stroller. You can start by pointing out different traffic signs — first just as shapes and colors, then as they age, discussing their meaning.”
- https://www.inquirer.com/health/expert-opinions/pedestrian-safety-for-kids-expert-opinion-20230726.html#loaded