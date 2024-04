Kattlyn Wolf received her bachelor’s in animal science in 2000 and vocational agriculture in 2002 from the University of Wyoming. She was a member of the Collegiate Meat Judging Team, Sigma Alpha, Alpha Tau Alpha, Block and Bridle and Collegiate FFA and was one of two College of Agriculture Senators in the Associated Students of the University of Wyoming. She received her honorary state FFA degree from Wyoming in 2005.