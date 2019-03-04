Dr. Keith Jerome is a herpes and HIV-cure researcher at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle and co-directs defeatHIV, a collaborative of researchers from many institutions that since 2011 has been developing cellular and gene-therapy cures for the disease. Since 2014, he has co-hosted five scientific conferences in Seattle to discuss research on ways to understand how and why three HIV patients were cured by transplants and how more cures could follow. The successful transplants essentially swapped out the patients’ immune systems for new, HIV-resistant ones. The long-term goal is to expand and vastly simplify the process of modifying the human immune system without transplantation by transferring genetic traits that block HIV or command immune cells to destroy other cells where HIV quietly hides. A renowned virologist, Dr. Jerome’s research focuses on viruses such as herpes simplex, HIV and hepatitis B that persist in their hosts. He studies the ways in which these viruses evade the immune system and potential therapies for these infections. His work involves using specific enzymes or proteins as molecular scissors that can accurately target, remove or replace short sequences of DNA. Dr. Jerome and his colleagues are studying the uses of these precision “gene-editing” tools, including the protein known as CRISPR/Cas9, to remove damaging viral genes that have tucked themselves into our genetic code or to insert genes that can protect cells from invading viruses. He and his colleagues are exploring this approach in combination with blood stem cell transplants as a means of curing HIV. In ongoing clinical trials, a patient’s own immune cells are harvested, genetically modified to resist HIV infection, and then returned to the patient’s bloodstream in the hope of permanently blocking replication of the virus. Dr. Jerome is a member of the Vaccines and Infectious Disease Division at Fred Hutch. He is also professor, head of the Virology Division and director of the Molecular Virology Laboratory at the University of Washington.