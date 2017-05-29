Kelly Glazer Baron, PHD, MPH, DBSM

University of Utah Health

Associate Professor in the Division of Public Health, Department of Family and Preventive Medicine

Expertise: Health PsychologyPsychologyClinicalSleep Medicine

Dr. Baron is currently an Associate Professor in the Division of Public Health, Department of Family and Preventive Medicine. She is a clinical psychologist with specialty training in Behavioral Sleep Medicine.

Dr. Baron completed her bachelor's degree with honors and distinction at the Ohio State University. She completed her master's degree and Ph.D. in clinical psychology at the University of Utah. Her predoctoral residency in health psychology was completed at Rush University Medical School. After graduate school, she completed a postdoctoral fellowship in health services research as well as an MPH degree at Northwestern University. Prior to her position at the University of Utah, Dr. Baron held faculty positions at the Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University and Rush University Medical School.

Dr. Baron is involved in sleep research as well as providing non-drug treatment for sleep disorders. In the clinic, she provides Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I), the most effective treatment for chronic insomnia. She also delivers cognitive and behavioral treatment for other sleep disorders including circadian disorders, problems using CPAP treatment in sleep apnea, nightmares, sleepwalking, and coping with disorders of excessive sleepiness such as narcolepsy.

Dr. Baron also translates her passion for the science of sleep and sleep disorders treatment as the director of the behavioral sleep medicine training program and is enthusiastic about increasing the training and awareness of non-drug treatments for sleep disorders because they are highly effective at improving sleep and quality of life.

Her research has been supported by the NIH, including the completion of a K23 mentored patient-oriented research award and a current 5 year R01 research project examing the role of sleep and circadian disruption on appetite regulation. Dr. Baron's research has been widely covered by the press including being featured in the press such as the New York Times, Cooking Light, Men's Health, Webmd.com, Wirecutter.com, and US News and World Report.

A large tongue size can be linked to sleep apnea, a condition where people have lapses in breathing while sleeping, according to Dr. Kelly Glazer Baron, director of the Sleep-Wake Center at the University of Utah.

"There has been more and more research in the last decade showing exercise can reduce insomnia,"

Dr. Kelly Baron, one of the paper’s authors and the director of the University of Utah’s behavioral sleep medicine program, said that sleep trackers can be helpful in identifying patterns. She herself tracks her bedtime with a Fitbit.


“I want our culture to change so that we respect that we need night workers and we need early morning workers. People should have some ability to choose their shift or to have productive hours when they feel the most productive and in line with their circadian rhythm when it's possible.”

- COVID-19 Updates, Media Coverage of the Pandemic, Stress Management, Tech Support, Economy Update

“One of the things that we’re hoping to do in our research is to reach outside the university community, even more than we typically do, in our sleep research and reach out to communities and have a broad representation of people participating in our study.”

- COVID-19 Updates, Media Coverage of the Pandemic, Stress Management, Tech Support, Economy Update

“One of the best things you could do is just have a culture where you don’t send emails at night,” said Baron, “or where you incentivize people [against] being glued to their laptops all the time.”

- Employers are adding high-tech solutions to solve a low-tech problem: Getting more sleep

