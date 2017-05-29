Dr. Baron is currently an Associate Professor in the Division of Public Health, Department of Family and Preventive Medicine. She is a clinical psychologist with specialty training in Behavioral Sleep Medicine. Dr. Baron completed her bachelor's degree with honors and distinction at the Ohio State University. She completed her master's degree and Ph.D. in clinical psychology at the University of Utah. Her predoctoral residency in health psychology was completed at Rush University Medical School. After graduate school, she completed a postdoctoral fellowship in health services research as well as an MPH degree at Northwestern University. Prior to her position at the University of Utah, Dr. Baron held faculty positions at the Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University and Rush University Medical School. Dr. Baron is involved in sleep research as well as providing non-drug treatment for sleep disorders. In the clinic, she provides Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I), the most effective treatment for chronic insomnia. She also delivers cognitive and behavioral treatment for other sleep disorders including circadian disorders, problems using CPAP treatment in sleep apnea, nightmares, sleepwalking, and coping with disorders of excessive sleepiness such as narcolepsy. Dr. Baron also translates her passion for the science of sleep and sleep disorders treatment as the director of the behavioral sleep medicine training program and is enthusiastic about increasing the training and awareness of non-drug treatments for sleep disorders because they are highly effective at improving sleep and quality of life. Her research has been supported by the NIH, including the completion of a K23 mentored patient-oriented research award and a current 5 year R01 research project examing the role of sleep and circadian disruption on appetite regulation. Dr. Baron's research has been widely covered by the press including being featured in the press such as the New York Times, Cooking Light, Men's Health, Webmd.com, Wirecutter.com, and US News and World Report.