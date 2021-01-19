Dr. Kenneth Sembach is the director of the Space Telescope Science Institute. In this role, Dr. Sembach works closely with government, corporate, academic, international, and public partners to help humanity explore the wonders of the universe with advanced space telescopes and their data archives. Previously at STScI, Dr. Sembach served as interim deputy director, Hubble mission head, and Hubble project scientist. Previously, he was the Far Ultraviolet Spectroscopic Explorer (FUSE) deputy project scientist for Large Science Programs from 1996 to 2001 at the Johns Hopkins University. He also was a NASA Hubble Fellow from 1992 to 1995 at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Dr. Sembach received a BA in physics with honors in 1988 from the University of Chicago and a PhD in astronomy in 1992 from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.