Ken Wilund is a Professor in the Department of Kinesiology and Community Health at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. His education and training includes a B.S. degree in Nutritional Sciences and a PhD in Kinesiology from the University of Maryland. He also completed a postdoctoral research fellowship in the Department of Molecular Genetics at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. The focus of Professor Wilund’s research is examining the effects of exercise training and nutritional factors on cardiovascular health and muscle wasting in in patients with kidney failure. He is particularly interested in the role that dietary sodium has on both chronic fluid overload, a condition that contributes to heart failure, as well as muscle sodium accumulation, which may contribute to deficits in muscle strength and function. Professor Wilund also founded and is the current co-chair of the Global Renal Exercise (GREX) working group as well as the Director of the Kidney Wellness Institute of Illinois (KIWII). The mission of both of these groups is to improve the health and quality of life of patients with chronic kidney disease through improved research and the implementation of exercise and nutrition related interventions.