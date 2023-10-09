Kendra Calhoun

Kendra Calhoun

College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Assistant Professor, Anthropology

Expertise: AnthropologyLinguisticsSocial Mediaonline communicationDigital CultureAfrican American EnglishAfrican American cultureHumorRaceDiversity and Inclusion

Dr. Kendra Calhoun is an assistant professor in the Department of Anthropology at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. She is an interdisciplinary linguistic anthropologist with a background in linguistics, and her scholarship engages fields including media studies, communication, sociology, education, and Black Studies. Her qualitative research explores critical questions about language, identity, and power in face-to-face and mediated contexts, with particular focus on the language, culture, and experiences of Black people in the United States.


Dr. Calhoun’s research on language, race, gender, humor, and activism on social media includes studies of Vine, Tumblr, and TikTok. She has analyzed racial comedy on Vine as a platform-specific genre of African American humor, “everyday online activism” among Black Tumblr users, and linguistic innovation on TikTok in response to content moderation policies. Her dissertation, “Competing Discourses of Diversity and Inclusion: Institutional Rhetoric and Graduate Student Narratives at Two Minority Serving Institutions,” analyzed diversity discourses, ideologies, and practices in U.S. colleges and universities and their impacts on the experiences of graduate students of color.


Research interests


    

  • sociolinguistics
    • 

  • linguistic anthropology
    • 

  • power
    • 

  • identity
    • 

  • language, race, and ethnicity
    • 

  • online discourse
    • 

  • digital culture
    • 

  • social and entertainment media
    • 

  • African American language and culture
    • 

  • diversity discourse in higher education
    • 



Education


    

  • PhD, Linguistics, University of California, Santa Barbara, 2021
    • 

  • BA, English Language & Literature and Experimental Psychology, University of South Carolina, 2013
    • 



Website


https://kendrancalhoun.com/


 

No Research/Citations

No Pitches / Articles Found

No Quotes

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister

No Video

close
0.08837