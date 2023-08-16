default-image-newswise

Kennedy Manduna, Ph.D.

University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg

Postdoctoral Research Fellow

Expertise: Increased influence of the South AfricaChinese and Russian mining companiesPolitical EconomyPublic Policy Analyst

I am a political economist and public policy analyst whose research interests are public policy, political economy, natural resource governance, digital governance, and uneven development. At my Ph.D., I focused on inequalities within the extractive industries in Africa but with special reference to issues lying at the intersection of indigeneity, mining capitalism, extractive industry indigenization, and uneven development in Zimbabwe. My thesis is titled “Overpromising and under-delivering: Zimbabwe’s extractive industry indigenization and uneven development.”

