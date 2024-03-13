I am Professor and Chair of the Department of Molecular and Cellular Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics at the Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina. I am also the John C. West Chair in Cancer Research and Director of the Developmental Cancer Therapeutics Program at the Hollings Cancer Center.

I received a B.Sc. in microbiology/genetics from the University of Wales, Swansea, UK; a PhD in biochemical pharmacology; and a DSc. from the University of London. My past research and teaching positions include Georgetown University School of Medicine, Lombardi Cancer Center, Fox Chase Cancer Center, and the University of Pennsylvania.

I have served on numerous peer review committees and scientific advisory boards in the United States, Canada, Italy, UK, and United Arab Emirates.

I am currently serving as chair of ASPET’s Publication Committee. I previously served as editor in chief for the Journal of Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics and associate editor for Molecular Pharmacology, as well as held several other roles with editorial boards of many other journals.

My primary research interests include anticancer drug discovery/development and drug target identification, mechanisms of redox stress response, glutathione metabolism, and mechanisms of drug resistance. I have published over 170 research articles; 130 editorials, reviews, and book chapters; and two books. Additionally, I served as an editor on nearly 20 books and hold a number of patents.