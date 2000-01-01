Dr. Kehl received his MD from the Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University in 2008. He completed his residency in internal medicine at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital. He received his fellowship training in hematology and medical oncology at the MD Anderson Cancer Center and joined the faculty in the Lowe Center for Thoracic Oncology and the Division of Population Sciences at Dana-Farber in 2017. His research focuses on the impact of healthcare delivery strategies on access to care and outcomes for patients with lung cancer, with a particular focus on analysis of population-level data.