Dr. Kenneth Podell is board certified in Neuropsychology by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology. Podell completed his medical training at New York University School of Medicine and a fellowship in neuropsychology at the Medical College of Pennsylvania. His clinical areas of expertise are in the treatment of brain injury/disease, particularly sports-concussion, traumatic brain injury and dementia. Podell's research interests focus on traumatic brain injuries and neuroscience. Podell serves as a concussion consultant for the Houston Astros, Rice University Athletics, Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo and the Houston Texans. He also consults for more than 20 area high schools and middle schools.