Kenneth R. Ginsburg, MD, MSEd, is a renowned expert in adolescent medicine at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) where he is the Founder & Program Director of the Center for Parent and Teen Communication, emphasizing the importance of building resilience in youth. His approach helps adolescents develop healthy coping skills through a range of empowering strategies in today’s digitally-oriented world. He appears regularly in national, local and online media to comment on hot topics impacting teens and their parents such as stress management, effective parenting and parent self-care, youth homelessness, resilience, trauma and more. Ginsburg is also a Professor of Pediatrics at CHOP and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. His focus is on social adolescent medicine — with special attention to recognizing and preventing unique stressors impacting the emotional and physical well-being of developing teens today.



Additionally, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) published his seven parenting books including, Congrats – You’re Having a Teen: Strengthen Your Family and Raise a Good Person, Raising Kids to Thrive: Balancing Love with Expectations and Protection with Trust, Building Resilience in Children and Teens: Giving Kids Roots and Wings, and Letting Go with Love and Confidence. He is also the author of Reaching Teens: Strength-Based Communication Strategies to Build Resilience and Support Healthy Adolescent Development, a comprehensive multimedia toolkit published by the AAP. Ginsburg lectures widely to national and international parent and professional audiences. He works closely with Covenant House International, The US Military and The Boys and Girls Club of America to deepen the role of resilience-building strategies in their programming. Learn more about his research here.