Kenneth S. Taylor, MD, is a board-certified family medicine doctor who specializes in sports medicine. His expertise includes diagnosing, treating, and preventing athletic injuries. Dr. Taylor has a particular interest in using musculoskeletal ultrasound to perform diagnostic and therapeutic treatments. He also provides primary care for patients of all ages, including preventive care and treatment of acute and chronic diseases.

Taylor is a San Diego Padres team physician, serving as its lead primary care physician. He is an associate team physician for the San Diego Seals and a team physician for the UC San Diego Tritons. He is also a physician for Athletes Saving Athletes and San Diego Sports Innovators. Additionally, he is medical director for the International Surfing Association, developing medical protocols and providing event coverage at the World Surfing Games in places like Tahiti, Portugal, and Costa Rica.

As director of the Primary Care Sports Medicine Fellowship Program at University of California San Diego School of Medicine, Taylor leads the program's efforts to achieve the highest possible levels of excellence in teaching, research, and patient care. As a professor in the Department of Family Medicine and Public Health, he instructs medical students, residents, and fellows, and performs clinical research trials.