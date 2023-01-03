Kent Syler is a Professor of Political Science and Public Policy at Middle Tennessee State University. He has been immensely involved in Tennessee politics for over 40 years. Starting as a campaign “sound truck” driver in 1978, he has gone on to become one of Tennessee’s most respected political strategists and analysts.

Kent has taught at MTSU since 2002 and also serves as Special Projects Coordinator for the University’s Albert Gore Research Center.

He managed Congressman Bart Gordon’s first campaign for congress in 1984 and his tough re-election campaigns in 1994 and 1996. He served as Gordon’s Tennessee Chief of Staff from 1985 until his retirement in 2011.

He has been actively involved with dozens of other campaigns, ranging from city council to governor and U.S. Senate. Kent served as a winter school lecturer at Sciences Po (Paris Institute of Political Studies) in Reims, France where he designed and taught a course with Gordon. The class introduced European students to the ideas, practices, and institutions that constitute politics and government in the United States.

Kent is a political columnist and is frequently quoted in Tennessee and national news media. His work introducing students to archival constituent letters sent to Senator Albert Gore Sr. was featured in the New York Times. He serves as political analyst for WSMV-TV, News 4 in Nashville.

Kent is active in the community serving as the Chair of the Murfreesboro Greenways Committee and is a Past President of the Murfreesboro Rotary Club. He and his wife Lynell have two daughters.