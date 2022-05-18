Dana (Keoki) Jackson is senior vice president and general manager, MITRE National Security Sector. In this role, he is responsible for the strategic growth and execution of MITRE’s national security programs, including support to the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Department of Justice, and the Intelligence Community. He also leads the National Security Engineering Center. After more than two decades at Lockheed Martin, Jackson brings robust technical leadership and business experience, including directly contributing to the design, development, deployment, and flight operation of major national security spacecraft and programs. He also held management roles on the GPS III position, navigation, and timing program, and the Space-based Infrared System missile warning program. Jackson held several executive and senior management roles at Lockheed Martin, including chief technology officer and chief engineer, and vice president of engineering and program operations. He most recently served as vice president of supply chain and program performance and was responsible for program and supply chain management strategy, execution, and success across the enterprise. Before joining Lockheed Martin, Jackson was a NASA research fellow at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the field of human adaptation to the space environment. Jackson is a fellow of the United Kingdom Royal Aeronautical Society and the American Institute for Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA). He is a member of the National Academy of Engineering, Sigma Xi, the International Academy of Astronautics, and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers. He previously served on the Sandia Corporation Board of Directors, the AIAA Foundation Board of Trustees, the Georgia Institute of Technology President’s Advisory Board, the University of Maryland Clark School of Engineering Board of Visitors, and the MIT Department of Aeronautics and Astronautics Visiting Committee.