Kevin M. Audlin, M.D., is a Board Certified, experienced doctor and skilled surgeon in The Gynecology Center at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, Maryland. He also serves as Director of The Endometriosis Center at Mercy, a division of The Gynecology Center, focused primarily on the diagnosis and treatment of endometrial and fibroid disorders. Dr. Audlin has presented his surgical techniques and endometriosis findings at many national and international conferences. Throughout Dr. Kevin Audlin’s medical career he has cared for and managed the GYN health needs of women in the neighborhoods of Towson, Overlea and Reisterstown. As a result of years of practice and thousands of annual patient exam visits, Drs. Audlin and Barrueto have believed there was a clear need for more focused attention on endometriosis and other pelvic reconstruction conditions. They established The Endometriosis Center at Mercy so that women would have access to state-of-the-art treatment options, including laparoscopic and robotic minimally invasive surgical techniques focusing on excision of endometriosis while preserving the uterus and fertility whenever possible. Mercy offers fully appointed surgery suites equipped with leading edge technology, as well as recovery and inpatient rooms for post-surgical recovery that are welcoming and provide a homelike atmosphere for women and their loved ones. Dr. Audlin also is the first doctor in the mid-Atlantic region to use the groundbreaking low impact laparoscopic surgery to treat GYN conditions. This state-of-the-art minimally invasive technique utilizes micro surgical tools and 3 mm incisions, resulting in 40% or greater decrease in incision size than typical laparoscopic surgery. Low impact laparoscopic surgery incisions are approximately the length of a sesame seed. Low impact laparoscopy also can reduce the effects of surgery since it requires less inflation of the abdomen during surgery and uses micro-fine tools. This groundbreaking technique in coordination with the use of 3D imagery and NBI technology most often provides Dr. Audlin the opportunity to offer the best cosmetic options as well as leading edge management of many common gynecologic problems. This type of surgery may be used for endometriosis, hysterectomy, myomectomy, ovarian cysts and oophorectomy (removal of one or both ovaries). Dr. Audlin will use your medical history, risk factor and a thorough examination to help determine whether low impact laparoscopy is a suitable treatment option for your condition. How do you select the best doctor for your GYN care, especially if you have been diagnosed with endometriosis, fibroids, or other endoscopic and pelvic reconstruction conditions? Dr. Audlin encourages women to carefully select a doctor who is Board Certified, is specially trained in the care of routine and complex gynecologic diagnoses and a doctor who is extensively educated and experienced in minimally invasive surgical treatment options. Named a "Top Doc" by Baltimore magazine, Dr. Kevin Audlin is proud his medical education and clinical achievements have given him first-hand knowledge to care for women’s GYN needs. He also believes concern, a comforting bedside manner, compassion and treating women with dignity and respect are at the heart of Mercy care. Dr. Audlin has in-depth training and experience in treating the many levels of gynecologic care – from routine annual exams to pelvic reconstruction using the da Vinci Robot. Minimally invasive procedures using laparoscopic and robotic surgery have become the gold standard of care to treat many GYN conditions. Dr. Audlin has exceptional skill and knowledge in treating Interstitial Cystitis, a painful bladder condition. One treatment option that requires the expertise of a gynecologist like Dr. Audlin is called sacral nerve stimulation. This is where a thin wire is put in place and delivers an electrical impulse to the bladder to help it perform properly. This procedure is often compared to what a pacemaker does for the heart.