Kevin D. Brown is the Richard S. Melvin Professor at the Maurer School of Law. Brown, who joined the faculty in 1987, teaches law and education; race, American society and the law; torts; and criminal law. He has been a visiting professor at the University of Texas School of Law, University of Alabama School of Law and University of San Diego School of Law. Brown has been affiliated with universities on four continents, including the National Law School of India University in Bangalore, India; the Indian Law Institute in New Delhi, India; the Law Faculty of the University of Cape Town in Cape Town, South Africa; and the University of Central America in Managua, Nicaragua. In the spring of 2014, Brown taught in London as part of the London Law Consortium Program. Brown has published nearly 60 articles or comments on issues related to race, law and education. In 2005 his book, "Race, Law and Education in the Post Desegregation Era," was published by Carolina Academic Press. His current book, "Because of Our Success: The Changing Racial and Ethnic Ancestry of Blacks on Affirmative Action" was published in November of 2014 by Carolina Academic Press. Brown was one of the original participants and founders of both the Critical Race Theory Workshop and the People of Color Conference. Brown has also spoken on issues of race, law and education on over 100 occasions.