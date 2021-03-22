Postdoctoral Training NIH Postdoctoral Fellowship: University of Arizona (Tucson, AZ) Fellowship and Affiliations • Virtual Soldier Research Program (UI Center for Computer-Aided Design, College of Engineering; http://www.ccad.uiowa.edu/vsr/) • Free Radical & Radiation Biology Program (UI Department of Radiation Oncology, Carver College of Medicine; http://frrbp.medicine.uiowa.edu/) • Fellow, American Physiological Society (Inaugural Class) Courses Taught • 027:130 Human Physiology • 027:141 Exercise Physiology • 027:148 Physiology of Aging • 027:241 Integrative Physiology Seminar • 050:240 Mechanisms of Human Disease (Carver College of Medicine) Educational/Research Interests 1. Elucidation of cardiovascular, thermoregulatory, and metabolic mechanisms by which an organism copes with various stresses (e.g., exercise, heat, hypoxia). 2. Factors impacting the changes in stress tolerance (e.g., stress proteins, oxidative stress, metabolic dysfunction) aging, diseased, and healthy young systems. 3. Integration of human physiological testing with physics-based digital human modeling and simulation tools for the development of predictive models for enhanced performance and injury prevention. Professional Activities • Collegiate Fellow, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences, University of Iowa • Associate Editor, Journal of Applied Physiology (http://jap.physiology.org) • Chair, Animals in Research and Education Subcommittee, FASEB Science Policy Committee (http://www.the-aps.org/mm/hp/Audiences/APS-Committees/sciencepolicy) • Chair, Science Policy Committee, American Physiological Society (http://www.faseb.org/Policy-and-Government-Affairs/Science-Policy-Issues...) • Board of Trustees, AAALAC (Association for the Assessment and Accreditation of Laboratory Animal Care, International; http://www.aaalac.org)