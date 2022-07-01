Kevin Lomas, PhD

Kevin Lomas, PhD

Loughborough University

Professor of Building Simulation

Expertise: Energy EfficiencyBuildings energy useheating systemsHome Heatingthermal comfort

Buildings energy use, Home heating, Overheating, Energy efficiency.

Kevin is an expert in building energy use, heating systems, thermal comfort, overheating and the energy efficiency and energy refurbishment of homes. He has conducted research through measurement, experiments and the use of computer models for the government, local authorities, construction companies, and for architects and designers.

Title

Cited By

Year

Predicting future GB heat pump electricity demand

2023

Ten questions concerning residential overheating in Central and Northern Europe

2023

Technical Evaluation of SMETER Technologies Project Phase 1 Data: Simulated Co-heating Tests and In-use Data from 110 Dwellings, 2019

2023

Technical Evaluation of SMETER Technologies Project Phase 2 Data: Temperature, Relative Humidity, Dwelling Information, and Local Weather, 2019-2020

1

2022

Reducing Energy Consumption and Improving Comfort by Retrofitting Residential Buildings in the Hot Summer and Cold Winter Zone of China

2022

A dataset from synthetically occupied test houses for validating model predictions of overheating

1

2022

Measured indoor temperature, weather, infiltration, and ventilation in synthetically occupied test houses: summer 2021, UK

2022

Technical evaluation of SMETER technologies (TEST) project

1

2022

Comparing indoor air quality in naturally ventilated and air-conditioned hospitals in the tropics

2022

Energy savings from domestic zonal heating controls: Robust evidence from a controlled field trial

2022

Summertime overheating in UK homes: is there a safe haven?

7

2021

Evaluating methods for estimating whole house air infiltration rates in summer: implications for overheating and indoor air quality

5

2021

The Influence of Dwelling Energy Efficiency on the Sensitivity of Inputs to a Steady-state Energy Model

2021

Dwelling and household characteristics' influence on reported and measured summertime overheating: A glimpse of a mild climate in the 2050's

25

2021

Summertime overheating in dwellings in temperate climates

6

2021

Retrofitting Post-War Office Buildings: Interventions for Energy Efficiency, Improved Comfort, Productivity and Cost Reduction

13

2021

How will heat pumps alter national half-hourly heat demands? Empirical modelling based on GB field trials

14

2021

An Advanced Refurbishment Evaluation Methodology For Modernist Office Buildings

2021

No escape from the heat? Bedroom temperatures during England’s hottest summer

1

2020

A high-resolution indoor heat-health warning system for dwellings

21

2020

No Pitches / Articles Found

No Quotes

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister

No Video

close
0.08329