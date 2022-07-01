Buildings energy use, Home heating, Overheating, Energy efficiency. Kevin is an expert in building energy use, heating systems, thermal comfort, overheating and the energy efficiency and energy refurbishment of homes. He has conducted research through measurement, experiments and the use of computer models for the government, local authorities, construction companies, and for architects and designers.
Title
Cited By
Year
Predicting future GB heat pump electricity demand
2023
Ten questions concerning residential overheating in Central and Northern Europe
2023
Technical Evaluation of SMETER Technologies Project Phase 1 Data: Simulated Co-heating Tests and In-use Data from 110 Dwellings, 2019
2023
Technical Evaluation of SMETER Technologies Project Phase 2 Data: Temperature, Relative Humidity, Dwelling Information, and Local Weather, 2019-2020
1
2022
Reducing Energy Consumption and Improving Comfort by Retrofitting Residential Buildings in the Hot Summer and Cold Winter Zone of China
2022
A dataset from synthetically occupied test houses for validating model predictions of overheating
1
2022
Measured indoor temperature, weather, infiltration, and ventilation in synthetically occupied test houses: summer 2021, UK
2022
Technical evaluation of SMETER technologies (TEST) project
1
2022
Comparing indoor air quality in naturally ventilated and air-conditioned hospitals in the tropics
2022
Energy savings from domestic zonal heating controls: Robust evidence from a controlled field trial
2022
Summertime overheating in UK homes: is there a safe haven?
7
2021
Evaluating methods for estimating whole house air infiltration rates in summer: implications for overheating and indoor air quality
5
2021
The Influence of Dwelling Energy Efficiency on the Sensitivity of Inputs to a Steady-state Energy Model
2021
Dwelling and household characteristics' influence on reported and measured summertime overheating: A glimpse of a mild climate in the 2050's
25
2021
Summertime overheating in dwellings in temperate climates
6
2021
Retrofitting Post-War Office Buildings: Interventions for Energy Efficiency, Improved Comfort, Productivity and Cost Reduction
13
2021
How will heat pumps alter national half-hourly heat demands? Empirical modelling based on GB field trials
14
2021
An Advanced Refurbishment Evaluation Methodology For Modernist Office Buildings
2021
No escape from the heat? Bedroom temperatures during England’s hottest summer
1
2020
A high-resolution indoor heat-health warning system for dwellings
21
2020