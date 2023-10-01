Montes' research involves investigating correlates and consequences of substance use (e.g., alcohol, marijuana, tobacco use) as well as behavioral addictions such as gambling. His research has also focused on investigating moderation as a viable treatment goal in substance use recovery. He is interested in exploring the viability of targeting individuals' treatment seeking self-efficacy as a mechanism to reduce the treatment gap and increase treatment seeking for a substance use disorder.

Montes is a consulting editor of the American Psychological Association (APA) journal and has published more than 30 manuscripts in peer-reviewed journals. He has also received a Mentored Research Scientist Career Development Award for $866,000 from the National Institutes of Health.