Kevin Robinson is a retired assistant Phoenix Police chief and an expert in criminal justice. During his tenure with the Phoenix Police Department he was assigned to virtually every bureau and precinct within the organization. As the Investigations Division Chief he was responsible for the executive oversight of two of the biggest serial murder investigations in the history of the city, bringing both to successful conclusions. A graduate of the F.B.I. National Academy and the F.B.I. National Executive Institute, Robinson has collaborated on numerous leadership issues with law enforcement executives from around the world.