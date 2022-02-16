Dr. Kevin Van Den Wymelenberg studies indoor air quality and microbiology and energy efficiency. A professor of architecture at the University of Oregon, he founded the Institute for Health in the Built Environment and directs Biology and the Built Environment Center and the Energy Studies in Buildings Laboratory. His work seeks to facilitate integration amongst a broad network of researchers and practitioners on issues concerning health, comfort, and sustainability in the human ecosystem in order to support human, community and plentary health. He has a PhD in the Built Environment from the University of Washington. He has consulted on several hundred new construction and major renovation projects with architects and engineers and several of these projects have been recognized with AIA’s Committee on the Environment Top 10 Awards. He has been invited to speak at the National Academy of Sciences Engineering and Medicine, the US House of Representatives, and many scientific and design conferences. He has authored over 100 articles related to building design, operation and performance. He has completed secured over $15M in funded research on topics of energy and indoor environmental quality for organizations such as the National Science Foundation, United States Environment Protection Agency, United States Department of Energy, United States Department of Agriculture, The Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, the Northwest Energy Efficiency Alliance and several others.
“Intentional humidification is not often incorporated into indoor spaces due to cost or maintenance concerns, but should be considered since it can support increased viral particle deposition as shown in this study, as well as support our bodies’ natural
A series of studies — performed in an enclosed box, a 9-by-14-foot room and the hospital rooms of Covid-19 patients — suggested that the AerosolSense sampler could capture the coronavirus even when present at low levels, said Kevin Van Den Wymelenberg, wh
“I really believe our building operators of the future and our designers will be thinking about how to shape the microbiome,” he says.
"We've designed buildings for 100-year floods," he says. "Now we have to learn to design for the 100-year flu."
If schools have to pick one area to concentrate on, Van Den Wymelenberg said, it should be aerosol transmission. “Surfaces are easier to understand and less scary” than containing airborne particles. “It’s a much more complicated problem, but it is solvab
The researchers found that increased viral load in nasal samples was associated with higher viral loads in the air and on surfaces in the room. In addition, increased filtration and ventilation significantly reduced viral loads in the air and on surfaces. And higher relative humidity reduced viral particles in the air by half, while leading to more viral particles on surfaces, where they are less likely to spread disease.
