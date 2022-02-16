Dr. Kevin Van Den Wymelenberg studies indoor air quality and microbiology and energy efficiency. A professor of architecture at the University of Oregon, he founded the Institute for Health in the Built Environment and directs Biology and the Built Environment Center and the Energy Studies in Buildings Laboratory. His work seeks to facilitate integration amongst a broad network of researchers and practitioners on issues concerning health, comfort, and sustainability in the human ecosystem in order to support human, community and plentary health. He has a PhD in the Built Environment from the University of Washington. He has consulted on several hundred new construction and major renovation projects with architects and engineers and several of these projects have been recognized with AIA’s Committee on the Environment Top 10 Awards. He has been invited to speak at the National Academy of Sciences Engineering and Medicine, the US House of Representatives, and many scientific and design conferences. He has authored over 100 articles related to building design, operation and performance. He has completed secured over $15M in funded research on topics of energy and indoor environmental quality for organizations such as the National Science Foundation, United States Environment Protection Agency, United States Department of Energy, United States Department of Agriculture, The Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, the Northwest Energy Efficiency Alliance and several others.