Kimberly Zarecor is the principal investigator of a National Science Foundation-funded project about rural Iowa communities that was inspired by her research on Ostrava, Czech Republic, as a shrinking post-industrial city. Looking at small and shrinking rural communities in Iowa, the research team is studying Iowa towns that are shrinking, while also protecting the quality of life for current residents. Using the concept of "smart shrinkage" from European work on this phenomenon in large cities, the research breaks new ground by asking what smart shrinkage looks like in rural places and how towns can make good decisions about their future even as they lose population.
“And I think one of the most important messages we want to send is that the growth narrative, that only growth is positive, is something that we think some towns have to get past because the trends show that it's simply not going to happen. So the questio
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Manufacturing a socialist modernity: housing in Czechoslovakia, 1945-1960
|
108
|
2011
|
What was so socialist about the socialist city? Second world urbanity in Europe
|
27
|
2018
|
Using entrepreneurial social infrastructure to understand smart shrinkage in small towns
|
14
|
2018
|
Utváření socialistické modernity: bydlení v Československu v letech 1945-1960
|
13
|
2015
|
Architecture in Eastern Europe and the Former Soviet Union
|
11
|
2014
|
Czech paneláks are disappearing, but the housing estates remain/České paneláky miznú, ale sídliská zostávajú
|
8
|
2012
|
Socialist neighborhoods after socialism: The past, present, and future of postwar housing in the Czech Republic
|
7
|
2012
|
the Local history of an international type: the structural panel building in czechoslovakia
|
7
|
2010
|
Socialism on Display: The Czechoslovak and Yugoslavian Pavilions at the 1958 Brussels World's Fair
|
4
|
2014
|
Manufacturing a socialist modernity: The architecture of industrialized housing in Czechoslovakia, 1945–1956
|
4
|
2008
|
Shrink-Smart Small Towns: Communities can still thrive as they lose population
|
3
|
2017
|
Infrastructural Thinking: Urban Housing in Former Czechoslovakia from the Stalin Era to EU Accession
|
3
|
2013
|
The rainbow edges: The legacy of communist mass housing and the colorful future of Czech cities
|
2
|
2008
|
The pre-history of the communist future in Czechoslovakia: Case studies in architecture and revolutionary socialism before 1948
|
1
|
2020
|
Designing Tito's capital: urban planning, modernism, and socialism in Belgrade
|
1
|
2015
|
Reissigova vila v Brně a reforma rodinného domu po roce 1900:[tschechisch-englisch]
|
1
|
2011
|
Rural Smart Shrinkage and Perceptions of Quality of Life in the American Midwest
|
0
|
2021
|
The Optimum Imperative: Czech Architecture for the Socialist Lifestyle, 1938–1968, by Ana Miljački
|
0
|
2020
|
Architecture in Series: Architecture in Series: Housing and Communist Idealism
|
0
|
2020
|
Bruce R. Berglund Castle and Cathedral in Modern Prague: Looking for the Sacred in a Skeptical Age. Budapest: Central European University Press, 2017. Pp. 372.
|
0
|
2019
“Population in these towns will continue to go down because of factors outside the community’s control. All of these towns are there because of 19th-century family farms, and they’re part of a 100-year changing economy. It’s not about reversing population loss; it’s about working within that context to stabilize and improve quality of life.”
- ‘Smart shrinkage’ in small towns driven by strong social infrastructure, ISU research shows
“At the moment, there often isn’t a good mechanism in these small towns to get up-to-date comments about issues unless somebody calls, writes a letter or shows up once a month to the town council meeting. The idea is to introduce [a Community Information Ecosystem] at the community level so it helps build people’s sense of belonging to the wider community and integrates different groups of people who may not have a lot of contact.”
- Study of ‘shrink-smart’ towns expanding to include curriculum, big data