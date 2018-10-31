Kimberly Zarecor is the principal investigator of a National Science Foundation-funded project about rural Iowa communities that was inspired by her research on Ostrava, Czech Republic, as a shrinking post-industrial city. Looking at small and shrinking rural communities in Iowa, the research team is studying Iowa towns that are shrinking, while also protecting the quality of life for current residents. Using the concept of "smart shrinkage" from European work on this phenomenon in large cities, the research breaks new ground by asking what smart shrinkage looks like in rural places and how towns can make good decisions about their future even as they lose population.