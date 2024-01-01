Dr. Kimia Sorouri is a clinician-researcher with an interest in fertility, particularly fertility preservation and ovarian toxicity of anti-cancer drugs and novel therapeutics. She is currently a senior resident physician in Obstetrics & Gynecology at the Lois Hole Hospital for Women, one of the highest-volume sites in Canada, and concurrently appointed as a research fellow at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute/ Harvard Medical School.



She received her MD from the University of Toronto and her MPH from Harvard University as a Frank Knox Memorial Fellow. She then completed her postdoctoral fellowship at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute/ Harvard Medical School with Dr. Ann H. Partridge researching the reproductive health of cancer patients and survivors. In addition, she has an interest in leveraging technology to advance women’s health through her involvement with early-stage companies as an advisor and founder.