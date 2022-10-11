Kirby Brown is an enrolled citizen of the Cherokee Nation. His research interests include Native American literary, intellectual, and cultural production from the late 18th century to the present, indigenous critical theory, and studies in sovereignty/self-determination, nationhood/nationalism, modernism/modernity, and genre. Brown serves as an advisor for the UO/Otago Indigenous Cultural Exchange Program and is a founding member of the UO Native Strategies Group. He earned his bachelor’s, master’s and PhD degrees at the University of Texas. He’s been on the faculty at the UO of since 2011.
“Tribal people who were removed from their homelands by the federal government or military had treaty negotiations where they specifically asked and demanded educational resources for their children and grandchildren.”
