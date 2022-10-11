Kirby Brown, PhD

Kirby Brown, PhD

University of Oregon

Director, Native American Studies

Expertise: Indigenous studiesNative American studiesindigenous peopleAmerican Indian/Alaska Nativerace & ethnicityRaceEthnicity

Kirby Brown is an enrolled citizen of the Cherokee Nation. His research interests include Native American literary, intellectual, and cultural production from the late 18th century to the present, indigenous critical theory, and studies in sovereignty/self-determination, nationhood/nationalism, modernism/modernity, and genre. Brown serves as an advisor for the UO/Otago Indigenous Cultural Exchange Program and is a founding member of the UO Native Strategies Group. He earned his bachelor’s, master’s and PhD degrees at the University of Texas. He’s been on the faculty at the UO of since 2011.

“Tribal people who were removed from their homelands by the federal government or military had treaty negotiations where they specifically asked and demanded educational resources for their children and grandchildren.”

Title

Cited By

Year

The Routledge Handbook of North American Indigenous Modernisms

2022

Introductory Conversation

2022

Disturbing the Peace: Genre, Gender, Jurisdiction, and Justice in the Short Fiction of Ruth Muskrat Bronson

2022

Teaching with Indigenous Commonsense: Indigenizing Teacher Practice This dissertation has been accepted and approved in partial fulfillment of the requirements for the Doctor …

2022

Indigenous Modernities

2021

Engaged Humanities: Partnerships between Academia and Tribal Communities

2020

UO Today Interview with Kirby Brown and Jennifer O'Neal

2020

Stoking the Fire: Nationhood in Cherokee Writing, 1907–1970

25

2019

Through an Indian's Looking-Glass: A Cultural Biography of William Apess, Pequot by Drew Lopenzina

2019

Our Beloved Kin: A New History of King Philip's War

2019

Unable to Hear: Settler Ignorance and the Canadian Truth and Reconciliation Commission This dissertation has been accepted and approved in partial fulfillment of the …

2018

Sovereignty

28

2018

Why Indigenous Literatures Matter

2018

American Indian Modernities and New Modernist Studies’“Indian Problem”

27

2017

Community, and Nation

2015

Progressive Traditions: Identity in Cherokee Literature and Culture (Joshua B. Nelson)

2015

Literacy and Intellectual Life in the Cherokee Nation, 1820–1907

2015

Identity, culture, community, and nation: Native literary theory as politics and praxis

9

2015

Mohawk Interruptus: Political Life across the Borders of Settler States

2015

Sing: Poetry from the Indigenous Americas

2013

No Pitches / Articles Found

No Quotes

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister

No Video

close
0.07965