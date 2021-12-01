Klaus Weber is an Professor of Management & Organizations, and serves as the deputy director of the Northwestern Buffett Institute for Global Affairs. He is also affiliated with the Department of Sociology and the Northwestern Institute for Sustainability and Energy. His research is grounded in cultural and institutional analysis, and employs a range of methodological approaches. His substantive interests are a) the intersection between social movements, organizations and markets; b) environmental sustainability; and c) the globalization of economic policies and business practices. Klaus' research has been widely published in journals such as Administrative Science Quarterly, American Sociological Review, Organization Science, Academy of Management Journal, Strategic Management Journal and many others. His work has won best paper awards at the American Sociological Association, Administrative Science Quarterly, and the SYNTEC Conseil en Management. He was a senior editor at Organization Science and has guest edited volumes for Organization Studies and Organization Science. Klaus teaches MBA courses on environmental sustainability and on power in organizations; and doctoral seminars on cultural analysis, organization theory and research methods. He received his PhD from the University of Michigan and joined the Kellogg faculty in 2003.