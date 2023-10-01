Dr. Omokolade Akinsomi is an Associate Professor at the University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa and Chief Economist of RealQuant Analytics. He holds a PhD in Real Estate Finance and MSc in Real Estate from the National University of Singapore and a BSc in Real Estate Management with Honours from Oxford Brookes University, England. Kola is a qualified Chartered Surveyor (MRICS). Kola has held visiting research positions at the National University of Singapore, the University of Tokyo, Japan, the University of Western Sydney, Australia and Malmo University, Sweden. He has been invited as a guest lecturer at The University of Sheffield and Oxford Brookes University in England, The University of Cape Town in South Africa, Virginia Tech University, Arizona State University, Widener University, The College of William and Mary and Clemson University in the United States and Malmo University in Sweden.



Kola works on asset pricing of real estate stocks and price discovery of commercial real estate and has published articles in Real Estate Journals such as Journal of Property Research, Journal of Real Estate Portfolio Management and Journal of Property Investment and finance as well as Finance and Economics journals such as Empirical Economics, International Review of Economics and Finance and Research in International Business and Finance specifically in Real Estate Finance and Investments. Kola has consulted for various property consultants, government bodies and private organizations. He has also been invited to speak at conferences and seminars both locally (South Africa) as well as in Germany, Scotland, Nigeria, Kenya and Zambia.



Kola sits on the editorial board of international real estate journals such as the Journal of Property Investment and Finance, Journal of Real Estate Management and Valuation, Journal of Sustainable Real Estate (American Real Estate Society), Journal of African Real Estate Research (African Real Estate Society) and on the editorial and other built environment journals. He has won the best paper award at the African real estate society conference in real estate finance and investments in 2017 and 2022. He is the recipient of the C2 Rating Award by the National Research Foundation (NRF) of South Africa, an award conferred to established researchers. He is the recipient of the 2019 Emerald Literati Award for research excellence. He is an ad-hoc reviewer for the Journal of Real Estate Research, Journal of Property Research, Journal of Housing Research and North American Journal of Economics and Finance.



Kola is the President of the African Real Estate Society and President-Elect of the International Real Estate Society (2024). He is a member of the SA REITs Association Research Committee and on the Advisory Forum of the South African Council for Property Valuer and Profession (SACPVP). Kola has served on the program committees for the African Real Estate Society, American Real Estate Society and European Real Estate Society conferences.