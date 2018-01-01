Konstantinos Kyriakopoulos, PhD

Konstantinos Kyriakopoulos, PhD

Loughborough University

Lecturer in Digital Communications

Expertise: network securitydata fusionNetwork performance monitoringComputer NetworksIntrusion detection

Network performance monitoring, Network security, Anomaly-based Intrusion detection, Data fusion, Knowledge engineering

Kostas' research interests include computer network performance monitoring and management, network security through cross-layer measurements and data fusion techniques.

Evidential classification for defending against adversarial attacks on network traffic

2023

Shifts 2.0: Extending the dataset of real distributional shifts

5

2022

Deep learning for automatic assessment and feedback of spoken english

1

2022

View-specific assessment of L2 spoken English

2

2022

Denial of service detection using dynamic time warping

4

2021

Evidential classification and feature selection for cyber-threat hunting

15

2021

Network anomaly detection using a cross‐correlation‐based long‐range dependence analysis

1

2020

A fog caching scheme enabled by ICN for IoT environments

24

2020

Learning to learn sequential network attacks using hidden Markov models

12

2020

Analysis of hidden Markov model learning algorithms for the detection and prediction of multi-stage network attacks

39

2020

Comparative analysis on imbalanced multi-class classification for malware samples using CNN

2

2020

Automatic detection of accent and lexical pronunciation errors in spontaneous non-native English speech

10

2020

Anomaly-based network intrusion detection using SVM

12

2019

Contemporary sequential network attacks prediction using hidden Markov model

31

2019

Anomaly detection using dynamic time warping

21

2019

Hidden Markov models and alert correlations for the prediction of advanced persistent threats

55

2019

Addressing multi-stage attacks using expert knowledge and contextual information

9

2019

Detecting signalling DoS attacks on LTE networks

1

2019

Multi-stage attack detection using contextual information

20

2018

A basic probability assignment methodology for unsupervised wireless intrusion detection

24

2018

